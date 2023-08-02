TAAG Angola Airlines and Harvey World Travel Southern Africa

TAAG Angola Airlines partnered with Harvey World Travel Southern Africa, allowing agents to receive comprehensive education on TAAG‘s diverse travel options and empowering them to better serve their clientele with expert insights and recommendations.
About the author
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.
