Airlines Airport Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Destination Government News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Resorts Russia Shopping Syria Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Syria wants Russian tourists

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
Syria wants Russian tourists
Syria wants Russian tourists
Written by Harry Johnson

According to Syria’s envoy to Russia, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation are currently working on establishing and developing tourist ties between two countries.

Ambassador Riyad Haddad had said that Russia-Syria tourism development is a part of a larger part of bilateral economic cooperation project.

Earlier this month, an official delegation from the Syrian Arab Republic visited the Russian Federation to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and to explore the possibilities of increasing the level of economic relations with Russia.

According to Ambassador Haddad, Syria is full of tourist attractions, the country has a mild climate, beautiful weather most days of the year and is ripe to welcome the tourists from Russia.

“Syrian people are ready to receive Russian friends with open arms, as the excellent relations between our countries are not limited exclusively to the political level,” the ambassador said.

“Syria is the most suitable destination for Russian tourists who want to visit a friendly country and meet loving people,” Haddad added.

Earlier this year, the ‘Ministry of Resorts and Tourism’ of Russia-occupied Crimea signed a cooperation agreement with the Syrian Tourism Ministry to develop religious, cultural, educational, environmental and medical tourism between Syria and occupied Ukrainian territory.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
More on: | | |

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment