Syria wants Russian tourists

According to Syria’s envoy to Russia, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation are currently working on establishing and developing tourist ties between two countries.

Ambassador Riyad Haddad had said that Russia-Syria tourism development is a part of a larger part of bilateral economic cooperation project.

Earlier this month, an official delegation from the Syrian Arab Republic visited the Russian Federation to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and to explore the possibilities of increasing the level of economic relations with Russia.

According to Ambassador Haddad, Syria is full of tourist attractions, the country has a mild climate, beautiful weather most days of the year and is ripe to welcome the tourists from Russia.

“Syrian people are ready to receive Russian friends with open arms, as the excellent relations between our countries are not limited exclusively to the political level,” the ambassador said.

“Syria is the most suitable destination for Russian tourists who want to visit a friendly country and meet loving people,” Haddad added.

Earlier this year, the ‘Ministry of Resorts and Tourism’ of Russia-occupied Crimea signed a cooperation agreement with the Syrian Tourism Ministry to develop religious, cultural, educational, environmental and medical tourism between Syria and occupied Ukrainian territory.