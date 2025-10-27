Sydney, Rio, and Yas Island Abu Dhabi Step Into Stranger Things

Yas Island is opening a gateway to the Upside Down as it hosts the Middle East debut of “Stranger Things: The Experience,” an immersive adventure that drops fans straight into Hawkins, Indiana.

Following sold-out runs in New York, London, and Paris, the Yas Island edition features cinematic sets, live actors, and spectacular special effects. Guests journey from Hawkins Lab into the eerie tunnels of the Upside Down, before emerging into Mix-Tape—an 80s-themed hangout packed with retro bites, photo ops, exclusive merch, and surprises from the show.

Unlike the pop-up warehouse settings of New York and London, Yas Island embeds the show inside a year-round leisure ecosystem—theme parks, events, and hotels—likely boosting dwell time and spend per visit. With Season 5 buzz building, the timing aims to convert regional fandom into destination traffic. Organizers underscore the partnership strategy: “an invitation to step into one of the most defining universes of our time,” said Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, in the launch announcement.

“This partnership is yet another example of Yas Island collaborating with some of the world’s strongest entertainment brands to bring unforgettable experiences to our guests,” said Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations. “‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ isn’t just entertainment—it’s an invitation to step into one of the most defining universes of our time. We can’t wait to welcome fans into Hawkins right here on Yas Island.”

Launching amid global anticipation for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the experience offers both die-hard fans and first-timers an action-packed, interactive story with mind-bending audiovisuals.