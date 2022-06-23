Swoop resumes Hamilton to Las Vegas flights

Today, Swoop re-started non-stop flights to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport (YHM).

Swoop flight WO 802 took off from Hamilton this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. ET following a Vegas-themed gate-side celebration.

“As Canada’s ultra-not-expensive airline, we are thrilled be resuming our highly-demanded service between Hamilton and Las Vegas,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop.

“Today’s celebration reinforces our commitment to Canadian travelers and the Hamilton community, providing more convenient options for residents to enjoy weekend getaways and long-awaited vacations.”

Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) has been busy this summer with a significant network expansion, connecting southwestern Ontario with top-tier American cities. This service restart will be a welcome addition to the 11 other destinations served from Hamilton.

“Canadians are excited to travel again this summer, and after two years of restrictions, we’ve seen record demand for getaways across the border,” continued van der Stege, “This restart reinforces the incredible growth trajectory we’re experiencing, as ultra-low fares continue to unlock new opportunities for Canadians to explore America’s largest cities.”

“Today is an exciting day as we celebrate the highly anticipated return of service from Hamilton to Las Vegas with Swoop. Vegas has long been enjoyed as a one-stop-shop destination for world-class events, unrivaled entertainment, and unique experiences and with Swoop’s ultra-not-expensive fares, travelers are able to spend the savings on themselves and indulge in all that the “Fabulous” city has to offer,” says Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. “We are thrilled that travelers can once again return to this popular destination and start their journey with comfort and ease from Hamilton International.”

“We’re delighted our partners at Swoop are resuming nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Hamilton International Airport,” said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing and sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “International travel continues to be a key component of Las Vegas’ recovery, and we look forward to welcoming more flights from Canada, our top international market for visitation prior to the pandemic. From incredible entertainment and sports events to world-class dining and attractions, there are so many new, only-in-Vegas experiences awaiting our Canadian visitors.”