Swiss A350-900 In Service

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), member of the Lufthansa Group, has taken delivery of its first of ten A350-900., the world’s most modern aircraft in service

Supporting the airline’s fleet modernisation programme, the latest-generation widebody is set to become SWISS’s flagship aircraft. The A350 will be operated on long-haul routes from its home base in Zurich to destinations like Boston, strengthening the airline’s global network.

The Airbus A350-900 is the first aircraft in the SWISS long-haul fleet to be equipped with the new SWISS Senses cabin.