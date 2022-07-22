Sweetest time of the year: National Ice Cream Month

Americans consumed 12.1 pounds of ice cream per person in 2019 – basically the weight of a 40″ TV

Summer is in full swing, and ice cream lovers everywhere are finishing their time in the sunshine with the treat they love most.

That’s why America’s favorite dessert is celebrated this month.

And there is a lot to celebrate because Americans really love their ice cream.

Americans consumed 12.1 pounds of ice cream per person in 2019 – basically the weight of a 40″ TV.

Americans eat it often – 73% of consumers eat ice cream at least once per week, and 84% prefer to purchase ice cream at the grocery store and eat it at home.

This all equals a big piece of business.

Industry experts estimate the global ice cream market will reach $97.85 billion in 2027, up from $71.52 billion in 2021.

That’s a 37% jump in less than a decade thanks to the world’s craving for ice cream.

Plus, ice cream and novelties are a family affair and not just for those enjoying it.

The majority of U.S. ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturers have been in business for more than 50 years, and many are still family-owned businesses.

The Cherry on Top – Fun Facts!

The top three flavors of ice cream are Chocolate, Cookies ‘N Cream and Vanilla

Chocolate is the most popular topping sauce

Strawberries are the most popular fruit topping

Cookies are the most popular confection topping

Chocolate was the first ice cream flavor ever invented

The World Record for most ice cream eaten is 16.5 pints in six minutes, set by Miki Sudo

The average dairy cow produces enough milk in its lifetime to make 7,500 gallons of ice cream

Ice cream cones were invented at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, Missouri by concessions vendors as a way for people to eat ice cream easily while they enjoyed the fair

More than two billion popsicles are sold each year

