Suvarnabhumi Airport: New security procedure

For better passenger flow and security, a new system is in operation at key points at Suvarnabhumi Airport beginning September 1.

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport has announced that it will activate a new Passenger Validation System (PVS) on September 1, 2022, as part of its overall security upgrade and service improvement.

The PVS system is an important enhancement that is being made for the safety of all passengers and staff and to better improve traffic flow through Suvarnabhumi Airport, which is the primary international gateway to Thailand and which is aiming to position itself as one of the world’s best airports.

From 0900 hours on September 1, the PVS will be in operation:

The entrance to the domestic departure checkpoints behind the check-in counters at Rows C-D (a total of 8 units in place).

The entrance to the international departure passenger checkpoints at Zone 2, behind check-in counters at Rows J-K (two units), and behind check-in counters at Rows L-M (2 units).

The entrance up to the international departure passenger checkpoints at Zone 3, behind the check-in counters at Rows S-T (3 units).

The PVS verifies passenger travel information to optimize the screening capability and increase safety standards and works by having passengers put their paper or E-boarding passes onto the machine which will read and check their travel information. The system enables the screening of passengers to be precisely accurate and prevents unauthorized persons from entering airside and restricted areas. It can also prevent boarding passes that have already gone through the system from being used again.

To facilitate passengers in using the PVS, airport staff will be on hand to provide advice and assistance if needed.

More information is available from the 24-hour AOT Contact Centre at 1722.

Suvarnabhumi Airport is located in Racha Thewa in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province, 30 kilometers east of Bangkok. There are 130 passport control checkpoints for arrivals, 72 for departures, and 26 customs control checkpoints for arrivals, 8 for departures.

