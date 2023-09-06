WTN joins the call for sustainable tourism concepts and practices that extends from the global scale of Planet Earth to the entire Universe.

WTN is joining the call by the School of Economics in Slovenia

Tanja Mihalic is a professor at the School of Economics and the Business University of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

World Tourism Network Summit TIME 2023

Slovenia will be represented at the World Tourism Network Summit in Bali, Indonesia, also known as TIME2023. Tanja Mihalic from Ljubljana will introduce the universal concept of sustainable tourism for the universe. It will be on the agenda on September 29 in Bali at TiME 2023, the upcoming Executive Summit of the World Tourism Network.

She told eTurboNews: “I am a professor, researcher, and activist in the field of tourism and sustainability. I ensure comprehensible communication in the field of sustainable tourism between future tourism leaders, academics, and tourism managers in the public and private sectors.

Sustainable Tourism

“In the 21st century, astronaut tourism is forcing us to redefine sustainable tourism development beyond Earth’s boundaries. Join us in calling for a universal conference to expand our worldview and acknowledge the environments of the universe.”

Universal Tourism

“The future of tourism education lies in the fusion of humanism, universal citizenship, sustainability, technological innovation, fusion of human and artificial intelligence and ethics. Graduates, professionals, and ethical stewards will shape an evolving industry with meaningful development.”

“Tourism education is at a crossroads and there is a risk that degree programs will close as they merge with business and management. To maintain its identity, tourism must prioritize education in tourism professionalism and ethics, while seeking solid support and recognition for tourism degrees and mindsets.”

The Universe calls for Sustainable Tourism Development Beyond Planet Earth

Tanja will join approximately 50 delegates from around the globe, attending the World Tourism Network Summit in Bali to show their support to Small and Medium-sized businesses, tourism resilience, climate change, and the next generation of the largest industry on the globe, travel, and tourism.

Chairman World Tourism Network says

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of the World Tourism Network said: “We’re excited to welcome Tanja to TIME 2023. I visited Slovenia last year and saw with my own eyes the importance this country puts on sustainability in tourism. We all will learn a lot from Tanja. World Tourism Network supports Tanja’s out-of-the-box thoughts and is ready to take a lead with the School of Economics and the Business University of Ljubljana Slovenia on this exciting reality.”