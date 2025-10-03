Support for A Palestinian State in Israel by A Senior Tourism Leader

Israel’s travel and tourism industry is suffering, and almost everyone working in this sector wants the war in Israel to end. Gideo Thaler is the founder and CEO of TAL-Aviation in Israel and a senior influential leader of the Israeli travel and tourism industry. He shares his version for a Palestinian State.

Gideo writes: It is widely acknowledged that most Israelis seek a solution that ensures separation from the Palestinians. Many understand—whether openly or privately—that the only sustainable resolution lies in the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

At the same time, there is broad agreement that such steps cannot move forward until the war in Gaza concludes and all Israelis held captive, both alive and deceased, are returned.

The greatest obstacle, however, is political. Israeli leaders are reluctant to voice support for a Palestinian state, fearing it would damage their standing at the polls. Public endorsement carries risks that few are willing to take.

A Constructive Plan for a Palestinian State

Yet, a constructive path forward would begin with dialogue—something the international community persistently calls for under banners like “Free Palestine.” Israel could take a meaningful step by announcing its conditional support for a Palestinian state, provided it is demilitarized.

Such a state would have no missiles, tanks, or heavy artillery, or any weapons of mass destruction, but could maintain a police and internal defense force armed only with light weapons. This framework could open the door to real negotiations.

The Vision for A Palestinian State is clear

A demilitarized Palestinian state, living peacefully alongside Israel in cooperation and mutual respect. With strong international monitoring and backing—particularly from the United States, Europe, and key Arab nations such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, plus Israel — this vision could be transformed into reality. Robust oversight would be essential to ensure that both Israel and the Palestinians uphold their commitments.

Who can lead a Palestinian State

On the Palestinian side, some capable leaders could step forward. Some have already engaged in dialogue with Israeli figures, though the volatile presence of Hamas prevents them from presenting themselves as candidates today.

Instead, they remain in the background, awaiting conditions that allow new leadership to emerge. But time is not on Israel’s side. Figures such as Ahmed Barghouti, who could one day be released from Israeli prison and return as a celebrated “freedom fighter,” may shape the future Palestinian leadership in ways less favorable to Israel.

Political courage, geographic compromises, and demographic adjustments.

This path is not simple—it demands political courage, geographic compromises, and demographic adjustments. But with the exemplary leadership and international guarantees, it remains achievable.

If progress is delayed, Israel risks having such a solution imposed upon it under far harsher terms, with consequences that could be far more damaging for both peoples.