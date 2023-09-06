SUNx Malta FREE Scholarships for Entry to Climate Friendly Travel Diploma

Still up for grabs are 13 free scholarships from SUNx Malta for its Climate Friendly Travel Diploma program.

Together with Malta’s Ministry of Tourism and the Institute for Tourism Studies, SUNx Malta is offering Free Scholarships for its 2023 online two-year Climate Friendly Travel Diploma.

They are looking for graduates from the following small island and developing states – one year of intensive online learning about Climate Friendly Travel followed by an internship as a National Chapter Leader to make a difference in your country:

Americas : Grenada, Guyana, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru

EMEA : Mauritius

Mauritius Asia Pacific : Cook Islands, Nieu, Palau, Samoa, Singapore

To Apply, please click here

Join the world’s first online course on Climate Friendly Travel (CFT) – destined to become the “New Normal” in a Post-Pandemic, cleaner, greener, more responsible future. Discover Climate Friendly Travel and how it fits with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Understand how the Travel & Tourism industry can contribute to a green, clean & resilient future. Explore how Tourism can benefit companies and communities and, conserve nature & biodiversity. Learn how we can be mindful of our actions to minimise ecological footprints.

Backed by the Malta Tourism Authority, Sunx Malta is a Climate Friendly Travel System to help the global tourism sector transform to zero GHG Emissions by 2050 on a Paris 1.5 pathway.