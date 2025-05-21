SUNx Launches Dodo4Kids and Dodo Trails Uganda Climate Education for Africa

SUNx Malta and its local Uganda Chapter are highlighting the imperative for climate action in tourism now – during the forthcoming Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2025 in Kampala, with a focus on supporting future generations.

One of the most active of our 60 Climate Friendly Travel Chapters around the world is in Uganda with nearly 100 hospitality stakeholders, including small tour operators, local community homesteads, and a wide range of hotels & lodges. It also includes the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), with its gorilla conservation activities.

This year our Chapter Leader, Tony Ofungi, founder of Maleng Travel and eTurboNews correspondent, will showcase two major initiatives:

Dodo4Kids the inspirational program for primary learners, with eBooks, learning material and fun local exploration. We will profile a new eBook for Uganda showing our friendly re-incarnated dodo taking two Uganda children on a grand tour of the country to understand the threats that the intensifying Climate Crisis brings to tourism communities and wildlife.

the inspirational program for primary learners, with eBooks, learning material and fun local exploration. We will profile a new eBook for Uganda showing our friendly re-incarnated dodo taking two Uganda children on a grand tour of the country to understand the threats that the intensifying Climate Crisis brings to tourism communities and wildlife. Dodo Trails – Uganda a brand new ‘voluntourism’ experience developed as part of a worldwide program with Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE), featuring the famous Gorillas but also with an impact mission to a local school to install solar power, giving renewable energy, light and internet access.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman President SUNx Malta said “It’s great to bring these important Education 2 Action programs to Africa and to do it with such an inspirational chapter as the one that Tony is leading in Uganda, as well as with Paras Loomba at GHE.

“We are convinced that it’s all our responsibilities to help prepare a better, cleaner and greener world for our kids and grandkids.”

[We are] “ – carrying on a 50-year vision from our inspiration Maurice Strong, the UN pioneer of sustainable development.”

Tony Ofungi, Uganda CFT Chapter Leader, said: “We are proud to be a pioneer of these global programs here in Uganda. We are a model for other African Nations and a rallying point for Climate Friendly Travel – Paris 1.5: SDG: Nature +ve, across the continent.

Paras Loomba, Founder of GHE said “GHE is excited to partner with SUNx and bring our Impact Trails model to Uganda through Dodo Trails. After 100+ expeditions across the Himalayas, it’s inspiring to now expand this work to schools in developing nations and small island states, in delivering clean energy and digital access where it’s needed most.”