Sunwing Airlines Integration into WestJet Airlines

The WestJet Group provided update today on its targeted timeline for the integration of Sunwing Airlines into WestJet Airlines to complete the airline’s strategy to move all 737s into the same AOC (air operator certificate).

According to the company, planning and integration activities are well underway, with the goal of completing integration efforts by October 2024.

As the proceeding integration of Swoop will be fully completed by October 28, 2023, the WestJet Group will integrate Sunwing Airlines with the same commitment to delivering a reliable guest and employee experience.

The planned activity has no impact on Sunwing Vacations Group and its associated vacations brands.