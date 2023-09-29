Airline News Canada Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News

Sunwing Airlines Integration into WestJet Airlines

Add Comment
25 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Sunwing Airlines Integration into WestJet Airlines, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

The WestJet Group provided update today on its targeted timeline for the integration of Sunwing Airlines into WestJet Airlines to complete the airline’s strategy to move all 737s into the same AOC (air operator certificate).

According to the company, planning and integration activities are well underway, with the goal of completing integration efforts by October 2024.

As the proceeding integration of Swoop will be fully completed by October 28, 2023, the WestJet Group will integrate Sunwing Airlines with the same commitment to delivering a reliable guest and employee experience.

The planned activity has no impact on Sunwing Vacations Group and its associated vacations brands.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing