Sunlit Escapes in The Bahamas with June Festivals and Island Thrills

June ushers in a season of joy in The Bahamas, where golden sunlight dances on turquoise waves and the islands come alive with a festive spirit. From savoring sweet pineapples at lively festivals to regattas racing across pristine waters, visitors can immerse themselves in the heart of Bahamian culture.

Balmy weather and endless opportunities for exploration—whether snorkeling vibrant reefs or strolling historic settlements—invite travelers to create unforgettable memories. And the best part: summer is met with expanded airlift, making it easier to find paradise.

Read on to learn more about the unique events, travel highlights, and special offers in The Bahamas for June and beyond, as well as the destination’s recent recognition as the 2025 International Destination Partner of the Year by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) for the second consecutive year.

More Ways to Reach Paradise

Expanded Air Connectivity: Starting in June, Makers Air will expand its service in The Bahamas to offer daily flights from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport to Cat Island (New Bight–Freetown and Arthur’s Town) and a third weekly flight to Long Island’s Stella Maris Airport.

Air Canada boosts its service to Nassau with up to three weekly flights from Toronto (YYZ) and two weekly flights from Montreal (YUL).

Sunwing will continue providing weekly flights from multiple Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal, Halifax (YHZ), and Ottawa (YOW), ensuring seamless travel to this tropical paradise.

Events

Rake & Scrape Festival (June 5-7): Held during the Bahamas Labor Day weekend, this vibrant festival celebrates Cat Island’s musical heritage with live rake and scrape performances, a gospel concert, quadrille dancing, and a Battle of the Rake & Scrape Bands. Enjoy local cuisine, crafts, and a children’s activity area for a family-friendly cultural immersion.

36th Annual Pineapple Festival (June 6-7): Gregory Town, Eleuthera, hosts this beloved celebration of the island's world-famous pineapples. Expect pineapple-infused dishes, drinks, and desserts, alongside music, cooking contests, and artisan vendors showcasing Bahamian creativity. A must-visit for foodies and culture enthusiasts.

Regattas in The Abacos (June 22-29): A dazzling display of sailboats and powerboats racing across The Abacos' crystal waters. Set against a backdrop of white sand beaches and turquoise seas, this week-long event blends sport and cultural festivities with thrilling competitions, live music, and Bahamian cuisine.

Goombay Summer Festivals (June through August, Multiple Islands): Kicking off in June, these iconic festivals celebrate Bahamian culture across various islands with live music, dance, art displays, and authentic cuisine. A perfect way to experience the nation's rich heritage and community spirit.

Looking ahead…

Bahamas Women’s Dive Day (July 19, 2025): The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (BMOTIA) sponsors this empowering five-day dive experience (July 18–22) with Caradonna Adventures and Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas. Featuring a four-night stay at Breezes Bahamas, three days of diving (including shark dives and iconic film sites), and talks by marine conservationists, this event celebrates women in diving and sustainable tourism.

Luxury Resorts on the Horizon

Grand Lucayan Resort Redevelopment (Grand Bahama): Concord Wilshire Capital has acquired the iconic Grand Lucayan Resort for $120 million, launching an $827 million redevelopment to transform it into a premier cruise destination. The 36-acre resort will feature three hotels, a casino, a Greg Norman-designed golf course, beach clubs, a marina and 120 residential and timeshare units, with capacity for up to 10,000 cruise passengers daily. Expected to create 1,300 construction jobs and 1,750 permanent jobs, this project aims to revitalize Grand Bahama’s tourism and economy, with demolition already underway.

Aman Resort Opening (Exuma): Aman Group has officially started construction for its first Bahamian resort, Amancaya. Amancaya, an exclusive retreat with branded residences across two private cays in Exuma, will feature a 36-pavillion hotel, a marina, Beach Club, Aman Spa and diverse dining options. The low-density property, developed with Dona Bertarelli, also emphasizes sustainability with LEED certification and alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Sandals Royal Bahamian — $1000 Resort Credit Offer: Book a minimum 7-night stay at Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau by Aug. 31, 2025, for travel through Dec. 15, 2025, and receive a $1,000 resort credit for spa treatments, private candlelight dinners or offshore island excursions. This adults-only, all-inclusive resort on Cable Beach offers luxury transfers in a Rolls Royce or Mercedes Benz, perfect for a romantic escape.

SLS Baha Mar – Savor Life Slowly Package: Stay 4 nights or more at SLS Baha Mar in Nassau by Sept. 30, 2025, and enjoy a $300 dining credit and a welcome cocktail. Book by July 31, 2025, for travel through Nov. 30, 2025, and indulge in oceanfront suites with stunning views, access to the Baha Mar Casino, and a vibrant, art-infused atmosphere.

Awards and Recognitions

ASTA International Destination Partner of the Year 2025: For the second consecutive year, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism has been voted the 2025 American Society of Travel Advisors International Destination Partner of the Year by ASTA Member Advisors, recognizing the destination’s commitment to travel advisors and exceptional tourism experiences. The award was presented at the ASTA Travel Advisor Conference on May 21, 2025, in Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City.

Tucked away in the southern Bahamas, Acklins and Crooked Island is a hidden gem known for its untouched beauty and tranquil charm. Spanning 92 square miles, this remote island offers pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs and a rich history that captivates adventurers and relaxation seekers alike.

Key highlights include:

Pittstown Point Landing : A boutique resort offering cozy accommodations, fresh seafood and access to world-class bonefishing flats, ideal for anglers and nature lovers.

A boutique resort offering cozy accommodations, fresh seafood and access to world-class bonefishing flats, ideal for anglers and nature lovers. Landrail Point : A quaint settlement with colorful homes and warm hospitality, perfect for cultural exploration and sampling local dishes like conch fritters.

A quaint settlement with colorful homes and warm hospitality, perfect for cultural exploration and sampling local dishes like conch fritters. The Bird Rock Lighthouse : A historic 1876 landmark located 112 feet above sea level offering panoramic views and a glimpse into the island’s maritime past.

A historic 1876 landmark located 112 feet above sea level offering panoramic views and a glimpse into the island’s maritime past. Marine Life and Diving: Acklins & Crooked Island’s crystal waters teem with marine life, from dolphins to reef fish, and offer dive sites like the dramatic walls of Turtle Sound and shallow reefs perfect for snorkeling.

Acklins & Crooked Island’s crystal waters teem with marine life, from dolphins to reef fish, and offer dive sites like the dramatic walls of Turtle Sound and shallow reefs perfect for snorkeling. Secluded Beaches: Miles of powdery white sand beaches, such as Gun Bluff Beach, provide serene escapes for swimming, kayaking or simply soaking in the solitude.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer this June. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit bahamas.com.

