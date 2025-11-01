Sun Phu Quoc Airways First Flight is Connecting Vietnam’s Paradise Island to the Nation and Beyond

Vietnam’s newest airline, Sun Phu Quoc Airways (SPA) , officially took to the skies on Friday morning, launching commercial operations with inaugural routes connecting Phu Quoc to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The debut marks the latest milestone for parent company Sun Group , and a new push to turn the southern island into a regional tourism and aviation hub.

At 7:15 a.m., SPA’s first flight, 9G1203, departed Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi carrying 220 passengers aboard an Airbus A321, bound for Phu Quoc. The launch was celebrated with festive touches — from an in-flight musical performance to signature pastries by French bakery brand Eric Kayser, which coincidentally opened its first Vietnamese store the same day in Phu Quoc’s Sunset Town.

Following shortly after, flights from Ho Chi Minh City and a special Da Nang – Phu Quoc service also took off, symbolizing the airline’s commitment to connecting the island with major domestic destinations. The Da Nang route will enter regular service in March 2026.

Upon landing at Phu Quoc International Airport, SPA’s inaugural aircraft was greeted with a traditional water-cannon salute and a festive welcome ceremony, complete with Sunny teddy bears in pilot uniforms — the airline’s new mascot.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways – Rise together Bay cùng Sun PhuQuoc Airways – hãng hàng không 5 sao hướng đến “hành trình nghỉ dưỡng trên không” – kết nối du lịch Việt Nam với thế giới.

A Vision for Connectivity for Sun Phu Quoc Airways (SPA)

“Today is an incredibly special day for both Sun Group and Sun PhuQuoc Airways,” said Nguyen Manh Quan, CEO of SPA. “It marks not only the launch of a new airline but also a new way of connecting travel and tourism to deliver distinctive experiences.”

The launch positions Sun Group to strengthen its tourism ecosystem around Phu Quoc — where it has already invested heavily in luxury resorts, entertainment complexes, and infrastructure — while adding competition and capacity to Vietnam’s fast-growing aviation sector.

SPA plans to expand its network in 2026, launching routes linking Da Nang and Nha Trang to Phu Quoc, alongside direct international flights from the island to South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India. The broader ambition, the company says, is to connect “Vietnam’s most beautiful destinations to the world.”

Rising Demand, Rising Island for Sun Phu Quoc Airways (SPA)

The timing is strategic. Phu Quoc is entering its peak tourism season, and with the Lunar New Year 2026 approaching, demand for flights is expected to surge.

The addition of Sun PhuQuoc Airways offers travelers a new, affordable option to reach the island, supporting both domestic tourism and Sun Group’s vision of turning Phu Quoc into an international travel hub.

As the first SPA aircraft touched down under the morning sun and arcs of water spray, it signaled more than just the birth of a new airline — it marked another step in Vietnam’s broader effort to connect its destinations, elevate its tourism industry, and take its place on the global map.