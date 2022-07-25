SummerDaze Returns to Malta this August

SummerDaze comes back to Malta this August, bringing some of the leading artists in the music industry for a week of events.

SummerDaze comes back to the sunny islands of Malta, the Mediterranean archipelago, this August, bringing some of the leading artists in the music industry for a week of events. The geographical location of Malta makes the islands an incredible destination for summer holidays, offering cultural and historical experiences along with beautiful beaches and, in this case, spectacular musical events.

The main SummerDaze events will take place August 15in collaboration with BBC Radio 1 Dance Live and Creamfields, and August 17, in collaboration with Radio Deejay and Radio m2o at the Ta Qali Picnic Area.

Headliners on August 15 will feature worldwide superstars Anne-Marie, Bastille, Elderbrook, G-Eazy and Jason Derulo, supported by BBC RADIO 1’s very own Sarah Story and Arielle Free.

On August 17 the program will include Deejay Times’ Albertino, Fargetta, Molella & Prezioso, with Live Performances by J-AX, Baby K, Corona, Ice-Mc and Special Guest, Meduza. The show will include Dancers, MC, host & Musicians by Shake It Crew.

Tickets for both main events are free but a donation of €3 (approx. $3.06 USD) will be required to cover the cost of a reusable cup that is to be used throughout the festival, in accordance with efforts to reduce plastic waste. The remainder of the proceeds will be put towards a donation to the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) Corporate Social Responsibility Fund.

Supporting these two main shows, a series of satellite events will take place throughout the week.

Renowned Italian rapper Ghali will kick off the week-long festival on August 10 with a performance at Uno in Ta’ Qali, followed by a pool party at the Bora Bora Resort on August 11. On August 12, Vida Loca will take over the island’s Uno nightclub once again, with the best of Hip Hop, RnB and Raggeton.

The festival will set sail on August 13 for a boat party around the breathtaking Maltese Islands. World renowned DJ and producer Sigala will be soundtracking a sunset pool party at Café del Mar on August 14 ahead of the main event on the 15. August 16 will be headlined by Italian rapper, Tony Effe,with a beach party at the iconic Armier Bay.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

