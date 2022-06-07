Summer will be hot at SFO Airport

The summer travel season began in earnest with approximately 120,000 passengers traveling through San Francisco International Airport (SFO) since May 27. In total, 12 million travelers are expected at SFO between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which constitute about 67% of pre-pandemic levels.

With SFO anticipating the busiest summer travel season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, passengers traveling during the summer season are strongly encouraged to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours prior to departure for domestic flights and 3 hours prior to departure for international flights.

Face masks now optional

Following a judicial decision in the federal court system, face masks are now optional inside all airport facilities. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings. SFO asks all travelers to respect each individual’s decision regarding mask usage.

On-site COVID testing and vaccination still on offer

The Airport continues to offer a variety of onsite COVID testing options, including rapid PCR tests. SFO also offers free vaccines at the SFO Medical Clinic, also located in the International Terminal. For more information, please visit flysfo.com/travel-well.

Parking garages expected to be full

SFO expects parking garages to be at or near capacity during the summer travel season. SFO recommends that travelers take public transit or share rides to the airport. For parking, the Airport recommends travelers book parking early using SFO’s online booking system, which allows users to choose their parking dates and times and enter payment information to complete a booking in advance.

New airlines, new destinations for summer

For the 2022 summer travel season, SFO offers new international airlines and destinations, including Flair Airlines service to Edmonton and Vancouver, Air Transat service to Montreal, and Condor service to Frankfurt. Domestic travelers also have more choices than ever before, with low-cost airline Breeze Airways launching nonstop service to Richmond, Charleston, Louisville, San Bernardino and Provo.

New experiential series brings local events to airport travelers

SFO has launched a new experiential series that brings San Francisco’s neighborhoods and cultural events directly to airport guests. The “SFO Celebrates” program features live performances, music, demonstrations and arts & crafts.

Favorite amenities are back at SFO

The Wag Brigade, a team of certified stress-relief animals, is back at SFO, and now includes a 28-pound Flemish Giant Rabbit, Alex the Great. All animal and volunteer teams comply with the Airport’s enhanced health and safety protocols, which include vaccination for all onsite workers.

SFO has reopened its Yoga Rooms in two post-security locations, in Terminal 2 and Terminal 3. Both facilities are open during passenger hours for free, self-guided use. Common-use yoga mats are available for free in the space and are disinfected regularly.

SFO also reopened its SkyTerrace outdoor observation deck on select days, located pre-security in Terminal 2. No ticket or boarding pass is required to access the SkyTerrace, but visitors will undergo a security check as they enter the space. Visitors may bring food and beverages to the area, but smoking is not permitted at any time.

Also reopened is the SFO Museum Video Arts room, located pre-security in the International Terminal, which offers a free rotating selection of short films from artists around the world, each of which can be viewed in 4–5 minutes.