Summer travel pushing aviation workers to the brink

In 2021, the European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) called for a number of changes to be made to the aviation sector to ensure the industry could recover quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ETF called regulators to ensure that people would be at the heart of the aviation sector and repeatedly asked to maintain the staffing levels. Unfortunately, nobody listened. So now that COVID restrictions have been lifted and summer travel has rolled in, with staffing often still at COVID levels, workers are being pushed beyond their limits and passengers are angry over cancelled flights.