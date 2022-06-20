Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News News Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Summer travel pushing aviation workers to the brink

2 hours ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
7 min read
image courtesy of Scottslm from Pixabay
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

In 2021, the European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) called for a number of changes to be made to the aviation sector to ensure the industry could recover quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ETF called regulators to ensure that people would be at the heart of the aviation sector and repeatedly asked to maintain the staffing levels. Unfortunately, nobody listened. So now that COVID restrictions have been lifted and summer travel has rolled in, with staffing often still at COVID levels, workers are being pushed beyond their limits and passengers are angry over cancelled flights.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays great attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment