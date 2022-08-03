Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA

Summer travel chaos: Best and worst airports and days to fly

30 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
Summer travel chaos: Best and worst airports and days to fly
Summer travel chaos: Best and worst airports and days to fly
Written by Harry Johnson

Airline industry experts pulled data to find which airports within the United States have had the most cancelations so far this summer

Air travel has been chaotic and unpredictable the last few months, leaving consumers planning to fly preparing for the worst (and hoping for the best).

Airline industry experts pulled data to find which airports within the United States have had the most cancelations so far this summer (May 27 – July 15).

The study also analyzed the timeframe with the most cancelations and the best / worst days to fly.

The research data findings are below.

Airports with most cancelations (based on % of flights canceled):

  1. LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport – 7.7%
  2. EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport – 7.6%
  3. DCA – Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport – 5.9%
  4. PIT – Pittsburgh International Airport – 1%
  5. BOS – Boston Edward L Logan International Airport – 4%
  6. CLT – Charlotte – 3.8%
  7. PHL – Philadelphia International Airport – 3.8%
  8. CLE – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport – 3.7%
  9. MIA – Miami International Airport – 3.7%
  10. JFK – New York J F Kennedy International Airport – 3.6$

Time Frame with most cancelations:

  • 4:00pm – 9:59pm

Days of the week with most cancelations (ordered from most to least):

  1. Friday
  2. Thursday
  3. Wednesday
  4. Saturday
  5. Sunday
  6. Monday
  7. Tuesday

*Friday is the worst day (most cancelations); Tuesday is the best day (least cancelations)

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly