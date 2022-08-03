Summer travel chaos: Best and worst airports and days to fly

Airline industry experts pulled data to find which airports within the United States have had the most cancelations so far this summer

Air travel has been chaotic and unpredictable the last few months, leaving consumers planning to fly preparing for the worst (and hoping for the best).

Airline industry experts pulled data to find which airports within the United States have had the most cancelations so far this summer (May 27 – July 15).

The study also analyzed the timeframe with the most cancelations and the best / worst days to fly.

The research data findings are below.

Airports with most cancelations (based on % of flights canceled):

LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport – 7.7% EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport – 7.6% DCA – Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport – 5.9% PIT – Pittsburgh International Airport – 1% BOS – Boston Edward L Logan International Airport – 4% CLT – Charlotte – 3.8% PHL – Philadelphia International Airport – 3.8% CLE – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport – 3.7% MIA – Miami International Airport – 3.7% JFK – New York J F Kennedy International Airport – 3.6$

Time Frame with most cancelations:

4:00pm – 9:59pm

Days of the week with most cancelations (ordered from most to least):

Friday Thursday Wednesday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday

*Friday is the worst day (most cancelations); Tuesday is the best day (least cancelations)

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News