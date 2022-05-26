Summer Fun at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge

The award-wining Mountain Lake Lodge – located amid a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary with 22 miles of hiking and biking trails in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains – has long been popular for reunions and family time together. Away from the noise and hubbub but convenient to such major cities as Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the resort provides exceptional outdoor activities and experiences – a virtual paradise for family vacationers. In addition, Mountain Lake Lodge or “Kellerman’s” is where the iconic movie Dirty Dancing was filmed 35 years ago.

“Mountain Lake Lodge is a real destination steeped in history and the ideal place for loved ones to reconnect for adventure and myriad family-oriented activities, regional arts and culture,” said Heidi Stone, president and CEO of the resort. “You can virtually bring your kids to a place where time has stopped and go back to traditional family fun and nostalgia, telling stories around a campfire with marshmallows and s’mores.”

Families begin their adventure at Mountain Lake Outfitters, the focal point for planning some of the best hiking and mountain biking near the Appalachian Trail, and kayaking and canoeing on the nearby New River. Outfitter staff provides guided Gator Tours and hikes, the Escape Room, and sports ball and equipment rentals for everything from badminton and archery, to beach volleyball and other activities. Dirty Dancing memorabilia, apparel, and local arts and crafts are also available.

Mountain Lake’s Adventure Center highlights Treetop Adventures, the exciting aerial course featuring zip-lines, high ropes, sky bridges, swings and rope ladders, geared for all levels. There is also 3D Archery, Archery Tag and Bubble Ball. Clays at the Overlook offers lessons for both novices and experienced shooters, and “5-Stand” – five separate shooting stations and seven different targets.

Meanwhile, Dirty Dancing aficionados can enjoy scavenger hunts, self-guided tours that highlight filming locations, lawn games, screenings of the original film, and more.