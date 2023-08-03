Summer 2024 for LATAM Airlines Nonstop Flights to Jamaica

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (R), shakes hands with Jan Jose Tocha Lavanderos, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer from LATAM Airlines, following discussions on the resumption of Nonstop flights to Jamaica. – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourism Ministry

Jamaica Tourism Minister announced summer 2024 has been earmarked for resumption of nonstop flights with LATAM Airlines to Jamaica.

The move follows discussions today with top executives from LATAM airlines in Chile.

In 2019, LATAM Airlines, the largest airline corporation in Latin America, operated three weekly flights to Montego Bay with convenient connections from cities in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Bolivia. The route was operated by Airbus A320 aircraft with capacity for 174 passengers, offering a total of 52,600 seats.

“The resumption of airlift from the largest airline in Latin America bodes well for our push to increase arrivals from this lucrative and important region.”

“We were well on our way to leverage this airlift in 2019, and then COVID-19 halted our progress. Chile is our 2nd largest market in the region, so it is truly gratifying to be in discussions now to build on what we started,” said Minister Bartlett.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (2nd L) pauses for a moment with (l-r) Jan Jose Tocha, Senior Vice President of Operations from LATAM Airlines, Kamal Hadad Heresi, Senior Vice President of Network and Strategy from LATAM Airlines and Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

As a precursor, LATAM airlines has committed to exploring alternative options with other partners to begin connecting flights as early as November this year. The suggested route would be from Chile to Atlanta to Montego Bay.

“This opportunity will be a great start to the strengthening of our partnership with LATAM airlines and will whet the appetite for travel between Jamaica and the region. The timing is also perfect as it would coincide with the Pan American Games that will see huge marketing opportunities,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

