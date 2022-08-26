Summer 2022: From ‘revenge travel’ to travel chaos

Soaring demand, shorthanded airlines and stormy weather turned the tables on many travelers in the summer of 2022

From lost luggage to canceled flights, this first post-pandemic summer of ‘revenge travel’ has been filled with numerous headaches for travelers.

Soaring demand, shorthanded airlines and stormy weather turned the tables on many travelers who were determined to travel just like it was 2019.

With the US Department of Transportation (US DOT) proposing a new rule that would increase protections for passengers, the industry experts decided to find out exactly how airline chaos has impacted travelers this summer.

After surveying 2,000 travelers, the analysts found that 61% experienced a flight delay or cancellation this summer, and as a result, 83% lost money spent on prepaid hotel rooms, cruises and other activities.

Overall, summer travelers lost an average of $838 – more than double the national average cost of a domestic flight.

17% of the summer travelers missed milestone events, such as weddings, graduations and family reunions.

Lost and delayed luggage was another common travel snafu.

48% of respondents said their bags were lost or delayed while traveling.

44% of travelers said their luggage was damaged when returned to them.

Top ways that travel chaos upended summer travel plans:

Travelers that experienced baggage delays were without their luggage for an average of four days, and 11% never received their suitcases.

Travelers spent an average of $556 to replace the contents of their lost or delayed luggage.

54% of summer travelers had to take a flight to pick up their lost luggage and 33% had to fly to a far-away airport to retrieve their bags.

On average, flight delays and cancellations left travelers stranded at the airport for more than 5 hours.

19% of travelers lost money on prepaid activities they missed due to delays or cancellations and 17% had to cancel their travel plans entirely and lost money on airport parking, transportation, dog kenneling and unused hotel rooms.

13% of travelers missed a cruise as a result of flight cancellations and delays.

Canceled flights, delays and lost luggage were most common for passengers traveling within the US.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News