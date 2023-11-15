Successful Participation for Seychelles at 2023 WTM London

Led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Seychelles delegation included Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing, Ms. Karen Confait, Tourism Seychelles‘ Manager for the United Kingdom (UK) market, Ms. Winnie Eliza, Marketing Executive, and Ms. Sandra Bonnelame, officer from the Creative and Content Management unit, both from the Tourism Seychelles headquarters.

Additionally, 11 partners representing the local travel trade, including a representative of the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association, Creole Travel Services, Mason’s Travel, 7° South, STORY Seychelles, Hilton Seychelles Hotels, Kempinski Seychelles, Laila – A Tribute Portfolio Resort, Savoy Seychelles Resort & Spa, Hotel, Hotel L’Archipel and Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas, were also part of promotion event. They maximized the opportunity to meet with potential customers and have business-to-business meetings with international buyers throughout the course of the three-day event.

In London, Minister Radegonde and Mrs. Willemin also held meetings with key airline and trade partners to discuss ways in maintaining the island destination’s connectivity while strengthening the existing routes and increasing collaboration.

During the event, the Seychelles Minister for Tourism took part in the WTM 2023 ministerial conference, which brought together around 40 Ministers of Tourism from across the globe. This year’s theme for discussion was “Transforming Tourism Through Youth and Education.”

In an effort to strengthen ties between the Seychelles and Ethiopia, Minister Radegonde met with H.E. Ambassador Nasise Challi, his colleague from Ethiopia, to explore potential areas of cooperation.

Along with the Tourism Seychelles team, Minister Radegonde and Mrs. Willemin also engaged in several side events, such as television interviews on BBC and CNBC, as well as meetings with Travel Trade Publications TTG Media, Travel Matters and Travel Bulletin.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Eddy D’Offay, representing Hotel Archipel on Praslin, expressed his satisfaction, stating: “As a small company owner from Praslin, the presentation at the stand has been outstanding, and I have personally met every tour operator I had hoped to meet. I came here in 2013, and the event was busier. I can say, though, that this year’s meetings have been far better than what I remember from a decade ago, and overall, I’ve had a positive WTM.”

On her part, Mrs. Willemin said:

“It’s truly rewarding to be a key player in such a significant industry event.”

“Being part of one of the biggest events not only allows us to showcase Seychelles on a global scale but also helps maintain a strong presence that captures the attention of our valuable partners. Through our collective efforts, we are successfully keeping Seychelles in the spotlight and fostering continued interest in our destination. Together, we are building a world where unforgettable and transformative experiences await, solidifying Seychelles as a premier destination for those seeking life-changing adventures.”

The World Travel Market London 2023 opened its doors with an extraordinary roster of over 4,000 exhibitors, marking another successful year for Seychelles on the international tourism stage.