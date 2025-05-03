Strongest Earthquake Just Struck Texas since 1931

Current premium viewers: 83

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 just struck West Texas. It could become the strongest earthquake in the Lone Star State since 1931. Twenty minutes later, the 6.5 Magnitude earthquake west of Pecos, Texas, was downgraded to 5.5.

The Earthquake Occurred in East Texas and Southern New Mexico, but since this is a wide-open country, no serious impact is expected. Reports come in from El Paso, several hundred miles away, where the quake was felt as a minor shaking.

This is a developing story, and eTN will update.