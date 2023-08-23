Argentina Travel Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Chile Travel Climate Change News Destination News feeds Government News News Update Newsletter Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Tourism Travel Wire News World Travel News

Strong Earthquakes Rock Chile and Argentina

44 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

There were no immediate report of any deaths, injuries or damages from the Chilean or Argentine officials so far.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Santiago del Estero Province in Argentina today.

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.2

Date-Time • Universal Time (UTC): 23 Aug 2023 14:22:44
• Time near the Epicenter (1): 23 Aug 2023 11:22:44

Location 26.921S 63.339W

Depth 568 km

Distances:

• 16.0 km (9.9 mi) NW of El Hoyo, Argentina
• 121.6 km (75.4 mi) NW of Quimilí, Argentina
• 133.1 km (82.5 mi) NE of Santiago del Estero, Argentina
• 163.5 km (101.4 mi) ENE of Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina
• 177.7 km (110.2 mi) NNW of Añatuya, Argentina

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 9.4 km; Vertical 4.2 km

Parameters Nph = 114; Dmin = 601.5 km; Rmss = 1.06 seconds; Gp = 34°

The earthquake struck just a few minutes after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck at a depth of 89 kilometers (55 miles) in northern neighboring Chile, 56 kilometers (35 miles) east of the town of La Tirana.

