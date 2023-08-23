Strong Earthquakes Rock Chile and Argentina

There were no immediate report of any deaths, injuries or damages from the Chilean or Argentine officials so far.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Santiago del Estero Province in Argentina today.

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.2

Date-Time • Universal Time (UTC): 23 Aug 2023 14:22:44

• Time near the Epicenter (1): 23 Aug 2023 11:22:44



Location 26.921S 63.339W

Depth 568 km

Distances:

• 16.0 km (9.9 mi) NW of El Hoyo, Argentina

• 121.6 km (75.4 mi) NW of Quimilí, Argentina

• 133.1 km (82.5 mi) NE of Santiago del Estero, Argentina

• 163.5 km (101.4 mi) ENE of Termas de Río Hondo, Argentina

• 177.7 km (110.2 mi) NNW of Añatuya, Argentina

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 9.4 km; Vertical 4.2 km

Parameters Nph = 114; Dmin = 601.5 km; Rmss = 1.06 seconds; Gp = 34°

The earthquake struck just a few minutes after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck at a depth of 89 kilometers (55 miles) in northern neighboring Chile, 56 kilometers (35 miles) east of the town of La Tirana.

There were no immediate report of any deaths, injuries or damages from the Chilean or Argentine officials so far.