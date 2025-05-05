Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

Strong Earthquake Strikes Taiwan

May 5, 2025
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Following the initial quake, five smaller tremors were detected within a span of 20 minutes.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in the waters near Hualien County, Taiwan, at 6:53 p.m. on Monday, as reported by the Central Weather Administration (CWA) and China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The earthquake rattled buildings in Taiwan’s capital city of Taipei.

Massive 7.5 Quake Strikes Taiwan

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 23.87 degrees north latitude and 121.94 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 15 km.

The quake’s intensity, which reflects the actual impact of the seismic activity, was recorded at 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale in certain areas of Hualien County.

Additionally, an intensity of 3 was noted in regions such as Yilan County and Nantou County, according to the CWA.

The tremor was significantly felt across various regions of Taiwan, including Taipei, although there have been no reports of casualties or damage at this time.

Taiwan is located at the convergence of two tectonic plates, making it susceptible to seismic activity.

In 2016, over 100 people lost their lives due to an earthquake in southern Taiwan, and a 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 resulted in the deaths of more than 2,000 people.

Central Weather Administration
The Central Weather Administration (CWA) is the government meteorological research and forecasting institution of the R.O.C. (Taiwan).
