Strong earthquake strikes Southern Sumatra in Indonesia

Powerful Magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked Southern Sumatra, Indonesia today.
Preliminary Earthquake Report
Magnitude – 6.5
Date-Time:
• 23 Aug 2022 14:31:41 UTC
• 23 Aug 2022 21:31:41 near epicenter
Location 5.075S 103.101E
Depth 58 km
Distances:
• 117.3 km (72.7 mi) S of Pagar Alam, Indonesia
• 148.1 km (91.8 mi) SSW of Tanjungagung, Indonesia
• 150.9 km (93.5 mi) SSW of Lahat, Indonesia
• 157.9 km (97.9 mi) SW of Baturaja, Indonesia
• 168.8 km (104.6 mi) SSE of Bengkulu, Indonesia
Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 8.0 km; Vertical 5.6 km
Parameters Nph = 108; Dmin = 80.6 km; Rmss = 0.77 seconds; Gp = 42°
There have been no immediate reports of any injuries, deaths or structural damage.
No tsunami warning had been issued so far.
