Strong earthquake strikes Southern Sumatra in Indonesia

There have been no immediate reports of any injuries, deaths or structural damage from the earthquake as of yet

Powerful Magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked Southern Sumatra, Indonesia today.

Preliminary Earthquake Report

Magnitude – 6.5

Date-Time:

• 23 Aug 2022 14:31:41 UTC

• 23 Aug 2022 21:31:41 near epicenter

Location 5.075S 103.101E

Depth 58 km

Distances:

• 117.3 km (72.7 mi) S of Pagar Alam, Indonesia

• 148.1 km (91.8 mi) SSW of Tanjungagung, Indonesia

• 150.9 km (93.5 mi) SSW of Lahat, Indonesia

• 157.9 km (97.9 mi) SW of Baturaja, Indonesia

• 168.8 km (104.6 mi) SSE of Bengkulu, Indonesia

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 8.0 km; Vertical 5.6 km

Parameters Nph = 108; Dmin = 80.6 km; Rmss = 0.77 seconds; Gp = 42°

There have been no immediate reports of any injuries, deaths or structural damage.

No tsunami warning had been issued so far.

