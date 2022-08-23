Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Indonesia News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News

Strong earthquake strikes Southern Sumatra in Indonesia

7 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
Strong earthquake strikes Southern Sumatra in Indonesia
Strong earthquake strikes Southern Sumatra in Indonesia
Written by Harry Johnson

There have been no immediate reports of any injuries, deaths or structural damage from the earthquake as of yet

Powerful Magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked Southern Sumatra, Indonesia today.

Preliminary Earthquake Report

Magnitude – 6.5

Date-Time:

• 23 Aug 2022 14:31:41 UTC
• 23 Aug 2022 21:31:41 near epicenter

Location 5.075S 103.101E

Depth 58 km

Distances:

• 117.3 km (72.7 mi) S of Pagar Alam, Indonesia
• 148.1 km (91.8 mi) SSW of Tanjungagung, Indonesia
• 150.9 km (93.5 mi) SSW of Lahat, Indonesia
• 157.9 km (97.9 mi) SW of Baturaja, Indonesia
• 168.8 km (104.6 mi) SSE of Bengkulu, Indonesia

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 8.0 km; Vertical 5.6 km

Parameters Nph = 108; Dmin = 80.6 km; Rmss = 0.77 seconds; Gp = 42°

There have been no immediate reports of any injuries, deaths or structural damage.

No tsunami warning had been issued so far.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly