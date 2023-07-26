Strong Earth Awards Launched by SUNx Malta

SUNx Malta – a legacy program for Maurice Strong, Sustainability and Climate activist half a century ago – promoting Climate Friendly Travel; together with Les Roches, one of the world’s leading hospitality business schools; announce the annual Strong Earth Awards.

Cosponsoring with SUNx is The Earth Charter Institute in Costa Rica, CBCGDF in Beijing, and ECPD in Belgrade.

The award is for students interested in a future advancing Climate Friendly Travel – low carbon: SDG linked: Paris 1.5. There will be 10 awards of 500 Euro each sponsored by Les Roche and SUNx Malta together.

All entrants will receive a copy of the Earth Charter courtesy of the Earth Charter Institute and an electronic copy of the book Remembering Maurice F Strong courtesy of ECPD

Awards will be given for the best 500-word “thought paper” on: –

“Why is the Earth Charter more relevant today than when it was introduced by Maurice Strong and Michael Gorbachev in 2005 – especially for tourism in the least Developing Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS)”

The competition has been designed to draw attention to the important sustainability messages contained in the Earth Charter, as well as the vision of the late Maurice Strong and its increasing relevance in today’s Climate challenged world.

For more information on the awards please go to www.thesunprogram.com

To learn about the Earth Charter, go to www.earthcharter.org

Judging will be done by a team of SUNx Malta co-chaired by Professor Geoffrey Lipman and Joceline Favre-Bulle, Director of Operations, Les Roches.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman, President of SUNx Malta said “As the IPCC Report dramatically makes clear, we are running out of time to fix the eXistential Climate Crisis.

Only tomorrow’s young leaders will be able to make the tough choices to get us to meet Paris targets. The Earth Charter, conceived by Maurice Strong, is an essential building block for an understanding of Climate Friendly Travel and the resilience needed now. “