Strong 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Turkish Mediterranean Coast

According to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, powerful earthquake struck the Marmaris region of southwestern Türkiye during the early hours of Tuesday, resulting in injuries to 69 people and the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) indicated that the 5.8-magnitude earthquake originated in the Mediterranean Sea. The epicenter of the quake was 10.43 km from the Mugla district of Marmaris, with a depth of 67.91 km. Tremors were felt not only in southwestern Türkiye but also across various parts of southern Greece and the coastal regions of the Aegean Sea.

Yerlikaya said that field evaluations are currently in progress under the governor’s coordination, with AFAD and all pertinent institutions actively participating. Emergency response teams are on standby in anticipation of potential aftershocks.

Videos shared on social media depict individuals in cafes escaping in fear. Interior surveillance footage reveals furniture trembling, while another video captures groups congregating in a park to avoid proximity to buildings.

Türkiye is located along two significant fault lines, resulting in earthquakes being a common event in the area.

Earlier in 2023, the nation experienced a catastrophic earthquake that resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of lives.

In April, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck beneath the Sea of Marmara, causing tremors to ripple throughout the region, including Türkiye’s largest city, Istanbul; as a result, 359 people suffered injuries, and one person passed away due to a heart attack.

On February 6, 2023, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the nation, followed by a subsequent powerful tremor, resulting in the loss of at least 53,000 lives in Türkiye and leading to extensive devastation across 11 southern and southeastern provinces, collapsing buildings and severely impairing infrastructure. In the neighboring Syria, the earthquakes led to approximately 6,000 fatalities.