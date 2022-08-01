Strike or no strike: Lufthansa Pilots say yes

Pilots at Lufthansa voted on Sunday by a margin of 97.6% in favor of authorizing a strike if necessary, threatening further disruption during the busy summer travel season.
After 130,000 passengers were stranded last week in Germany after a massive cancellation of LH flights in Frankfurt and Munich, the next disaster may be on the immediate horizon.
Pilots had indicated that 99% of all flights during the busy summer holiday season should operate; Lufthansa’s pilots are now authorized to do differently.
97.6% of all pilots favor a strike at a union meeting. Lufthansa freight pilots agreed with even a higher number of 99.3%.
Of course, it’s all about even money. Lufthansa pilots are well paid by international industry standards. A pilot at Lufthansa earns on average 180,000 euros ($190,000) a year before tax, though a captain on the highest pay level can earn as much as 22,000 euros a month before tax.
Lufthansa, for decades, has been seen as one of the most reliable airlines in the world. This image is getting destroyed not only due to strikes but a shortage of staff. Recent issues in catering have made global headlines.
The airline 2021 received a 9 billion euro government bailout to stay afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the German state’s Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF) taking 15% of Lufthansa’s shares. In November 2021, the airline was able to pay the German Government back ahead of schedule.
Combined with its subsidiaries, the Lufthansa Group is the second-largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried. Lufthansa is one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, formed in 1997.
