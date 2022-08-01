Strike or no strike: Lufthansa Pilots say yes

Strikes, shortage of staff, financial bailout, is German’s flag airline Lufthansa in deeper trouble? The victims are passengers.

Pilots at Lufthansa voted on Sunday by a margin of 97.6% in favor of authorizing a strike if necessary, threatening further disruption during the busy summer travel season.

After 130,000 passengers were stranded last week in Germany after a massive cancellation of LH flights in Frankfurt and Munich, the next disaster may be on the immediate horizon.

Pilots had indicated that 99% of all flights during the busy summer holiday season should operate; Lufthansa’s pilots are now authorized to do differently.

97.6% of all pilots favor a strike at a union meeting. Lufthansa freight pilots agreed with even a higher number of 99.3%.

Of course, it’s all about even money. Lufthansa pilots are well paid by international industry standards. A pilot at Lufthansa earns on average 180,000 euros ($190,000) a year before tax, though a captain on the highest pay level can earn as much as 22,000 euros a month before tax.

Lufthansa, for decades, has been seen as one of the most reliable airlines in the world. This image is getting destroyed not only due to strikes but a shortage of staff. Recent issues in catering have made global headlines.

The airline 2021 received a 9 billion euro government bailout to stay afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the German state’s Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF) taking 15% of Lufthansa’s shares. In November 2021, the airline was able to pay the German Government back ahead of schedule.

Combined with its subsidiaries, the Lufthansa Group is the second-largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried. Lufthansa is one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, formed in 1997.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News