Strategically Strengthening Tourism with Jamaica Constabulary Force

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has welcomed the strong push by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to strengthen its strategic approach to support and safeguard Jamaica’s vital tourism sector.

This comes in light of recent comments by Commissioner of Police, Dr. Kevin Blake, who outlined the JCF’s commitment to enhancing public safety in tourism areas, thereby ensuring a seamless and secure vacation experience for locals and visitors alike.

In a recent address in the JCF’s weekly Force Orders, Commissioner Blake stressed the critical role that the police play in the tourism ecosystem, noting that protecting Jamaica’s tourism industry is central to the nation’s economic resilience and global reputation. He outlined that: “Our approach to policing this industry is to secure Jamaica and all who are in, and by default, those who visit our shores for leisure and relaxation will therefore be safe.” The Commissioner also underscored the importance of policing in tourism zones, requiring a balance of visibility, warmth, and professionalism, which embodies Jamaica’s unique hospitality while maintaining public safety.

Minister Bartlett wholeheartedly welcomed these efforts, aligning the JCF’s strategy with the Ministry’s broader Destination Assurance Framework and Strategy, an initiative he pioneered to ensure that Jamaica provides visitors with a safe, secure, and seamless experience. “Tourism is a complex industry built on the collaboration of various sectors, and the partnership between the JCF, the Ministry, and its public bodies, including the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) is essential to its success,” Minister Bartlett explained. He continued:

“The JCF’s commitment to security and safety strengthens our Destination Assurance Framework, which is designed to ensure that every visitor to Jamaica leaves with nothing but positive experiences to share.”

Minister Bartlett also acknowledged the significant contributions of TPDCo’s Visitor Safety and Experience department, as well as the work of Destination Assurance Councils in key destination areas. He noted that these entities play a critical role in ensuring that the visitor experience in Jamaica is exceptional, with a focus on both safety and hospitality.

The JCF’s proactive stance in strengthening the professionalism and preparedness of officers, particularly through their collaboration with the Sandals Corporate University through the Resort Area Division within the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), was also lauded by Minister Bartlett. These measures ensure that officers are equipped with the necessary cultural competency, customer service awareness, and tourism-specific insights, as Commissioner Blake emphasized.

“This is a shared vision,” Minister Bartlett concluded, “and I look forward to seeing more positive results from this enhanced collaboration, as we continue to develop Jamaica’s tourism sector for the benefit of all Jamaicans,” he added.