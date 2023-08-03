Stop Thomson Safaris in Tanzania

The proud Maasai tribe in Tanzania are continuing their fight against tourism, what is the fight for their life.

Award-winning Thomson Safaris in Tanzania is accused of threatening Maasai land in Liliondo, Tanzania for their expansion to attract international tourism to a land they claim as their own, but stole from the Maasai tribe.

A Maasai interest group accused the Tanzanians of the demarcation of wildlife and rich tourist hunting Loliondo Game Controlled Area and lost a court case over wildlife land control rights.

The fight by the Maasai people who feel they are being robbed of their land for tourism gains is ongoing. The livelihood and existence of the tribe are in danger, and the world remains silent, according to Maasai supporters.

According to a Maasai blogger in Excile in Sweden, tourism is destroying the livelihood of his people in Tanzania.

He said in his blog:

Communities in Ngorongoro say the Tanzanian government is shutting down vital services to remove them from ancestral lands to expand lucrative game reserves.

Ngorongoro conservation area’s 2m acres (809,000 hectares) of woodland and plains expand to the horizon in every direction. Cattle and zebras graze on dry tufts of grass, near small clusters of bomas (traditional Maasai houses).

To the south, a road sweeps Toyota Land Cruisers carrying tourists to the gates of the Serengeti national park. In the distance looms the Ol Doinyo Lengai, the Mountain of God, a sacred place of worship for the Maasai, a semi-nomadic pastoralist ethnic group who live in Tanzania and Kenya

According to the Swedish blog, Thomson Safaris, which claims 51 km2 of grazing land as their private nature refuge, OBC, keeps lobbying the Tanzanian government to grab 1,500 km2 from the Maasai people, and ruthless hypocrisy, lies, intimidation, and violence.

This seems to be the reality in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

When Maasai representatives spoke in the EU parliament on 31st May and the councilors rejected the district land use plan.

Though on the anniversary of the military attack on Loliondo, several people spoke to the media and the seizing of livestock seems to have stopped for a while (and then resumed …), at least in Ololosokwan.

For several weeks now Tanzanian online discussions have been consumed with a Tanzania-Dubai Inter-Governmental Agreement that has recently been ratified by parliament.

The bone of contention in the heated discussions is a deal with the Dubai state-owned company DP World to control Dar es Salaam port among others.

The contract is indefinite, or unspecified, and Tanzania shall not, without prior consent of DP World, undertake any development project.

Critics of this deal are being threatened, harassed, and arrested.

Remember that in February a person who by Ikulu, State House, was referred to as a “member of the Dubai royal family” Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum got VIP treatment and a MoU from President Samia, VP Mpango, and Minister Chana.

Chris Lang of REDD-Monitor has written about the sheik’s dubious company that aims to greenwash the UAE’s massive carbon footprint.

It still feels like a nightmare that the brutally and illegally demarcated “game reserve”, which the “investor” OBC for years was lobbying for, does not go away.

Nobody is punished for abducting all councilors from affected wards the night before the brutal and lawless demarcation started and keeping them locked up for over five months.