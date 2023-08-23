Iran Travel Malaysia Travel Newsletter Pakistan Travel Short News Travel Technology News Turkey Travel

STEP to Host 12 Countries in Isfahan

1 hour ago
Thirty technology companies from twelve countries will participate in the 9th Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP) that will be held from September 30 to October 4 in the city of Isfahan.

The STEP event facilitates information exchange on science, tech, innovation, health (pharmaceuticals), AI software, environment, and renewable energies. Attendees include participants from Iran and tech companies from Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia, etc. It is organized by the Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation with the aim of enhancing scientific cooperation among Islamic countries. The event started in 2015.

