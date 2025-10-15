Statement to the Jamaica Parliament by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett

Introduction

Madam Speaker, I rise to update this Honourable House on the performance of Jamaica’s tourism industry, the evolution of our global marketing strategy, and the introduction of our new Local First Policy direction — a bold, home-grown framework designed to make every Jamaican the first beneficiary of our tourism success.



Tourism has once again proven to be the engine driving Jamaica’s economic momentum — generating jobs, attracting investment, and transforming communities across the island. Yet as we expand our reach globally, our focus must remain firmly rooted at home. The growth of tourism must mean the growth of Jamaica.

This is not merely an economic update, Madam Speaker. It is a reaffirmation of our mission to make tourism a force for national transformation.

Global and Regional Context

Madam Speaker, the global tourism landscape is experiencing a robust recovery. According to the UN World Tourism Barometer, over 690 million tourists travelled internationally between January and June 2025 — 33 million more than in the same period last year. Travellers are spending more, staying longer, and seeking experiences that are meaningful, sustainable, and culturally authentic.

In our own region, the Caribbean welcomed more than 32 million visitors in the first half of 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The message is clear: global travellers are once again turning to the Caribbean for the best in hospitality, culture, and natural beauty — and Jamaica continues to lead the way.

And as the world rediscovers travel, Jamaica stands ready — not just to welcome visitors, but to lead the region into a new era of sustainable growth.

Jamaica’s Performance and Strategic Outlook

Madam Speaker, Jamaica’s performance mirrors this global resurgence. We are projecting 4.3 million total visitor arrivals for 2025 — a 2.7% increase over 2024 — and earnings of US$4.6 billion, representing 7.1% growth year-on-year.

For the upcoming Winter 2025/26 season, stopover arrivals are expected to increase by 6.9%, cruise arrivals by 24.3%, and gross earnings by 8%, reaching US$1.7 billion.

With this trajectory, Jamaica is firmly on course to achieve our 5x5x5 Vision — five million visitors and US$5 billion in earnings within five years — and we are now setting our sights on the “5x8x10” Strategy: eight million visitors and US$10 billion in earnings by 2030.

This vision reflects our confidence not just in numbers, but in people — in the creativity, hospitality, and resilience that define Brand Jamaica.

Our marketing focus is expanding beyond traditional markets to embrace new frontiers in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, supported by enhanced airlift, digital innovation, and strategic partnerships that ensure Jamaica remains top of mind for globaltravellers.

Market Highlights

United States: The U.S. remains our strongest source market, representing nearly 70% of arrivals. Despite earlier disruptions linked to the U.S. federal shutdown, demand has remained solid. According to the Future Partners August Travel Trends Report, Americansare choosing destinations that offer transparency, safety, and authenticity — pillars that underpin Jamaica’s Destination Assurance Framework, which guarantees a world-class, safe, and seamless experience.

Canada: We are expanding aggressively into the Canadian market. This winter, five new gateways and eight additional flights will increase seat capacity by 22%. We expect significant gains in arrivals, particularly from Western Canada.

United Kingdom and Europe: Demand from the UK and wider Europe remains robust, driven by partners such as Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, and TUI. We are now deepening European connectivity through Air Caraïbes and LIAT 2020, creating new routes from France and the Eastern Caribbean into Jamaica.

Latin America: Latin America is emerging as our new frontier. In the first half of 2025, we welcomed 30,806 visitors — a 77% increase over the same period last year. Seat capacity has grown 74% and will rise another 43% by winter 2025/26. Jamaica is building strong commercial partnerships with Copa Airlines, LATAM, and Avianca, tapping into fast-growing markets like Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Ecuador.

Jamaica’s market strategy is clear — diversity of reach, strength of partnership, and consistency of purpose.

Local First – Jamaica’s New Policy Direction for Inclusive Growth

Madam Speaker, as Jamaica expands globally, we must ensure that the benefits of tourism remain local. To this end, the Ministry of Tourism is establishing the Local First Policy — the new direction for tourism development, built on the extraordinary success of the Tourism Linkages Network (TLN).

For over a decade, TLN has proven that tourism can drive real, measurable local development. Programmes such as Christmas in July, which has generated over J$200 million in sales for Jamaican producers; and the Agri-Linkages Exchange (ALEX) online platform, which has connected hundreds of farmers directly to hotels and has traded over $1B at the end of 2024. The establishment of Artisan Villages at Falmouth, innovative gastronomy initiatives, and business expos have all shown how tourism can multiply opportunities across the economy.

Building on these successes, Local First elevates this model from a programme to a national policy framework. It enshrines the principle that Jamaican farmers, artisans, manufacturers, transport operators, entertainers, and micro-entrepreneurs must have the first opportunity to supply hotels, attractions, and tourism enterprises.

This policy aligns squarely with the Government’s Vision 2030 National Development Plan, ensuring that growth is inclusive, sustainable, and anchored in local enterprise. Because the truest measure of tourism success is not the number of arrivals — it is the number of lives improved.

The framework introduces measurable local procurement targets, Community Benefit Agreements (CBAs) in every resort area, and a Linkages Data Network that will publicly track how much of the tourism dollar stays in Jamaica. Local First ensures that every newinvestment in tourism translates into jobs, contracts, and opportunities for Jamaicans.

Governance and Implementation

To drive this process, the Ministry has established a High-Level Task Force on Local First. This Task Force, led by Hon. Tova Hamilton, Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, will bring together key tourism agencies — the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation (JCTI), Jamaica Vacations Limited (JAMVAC), and the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) — along with critical partners from across the wider economy, including RADA, JAMPRO, JBDC, JMEA, and local Municipal Corporations.

This integrated approach ensures that every agency, from policy to product, moves in one direction — Local First.

Six Technical Working Groups have been established under this Task Force — focusing on gastronomy, health and wellness, sport and entertainment, shopping, agriculture, and manufacturing — each tasked with embedding Local First standards and monitoring performance in their respective sub-sectors.

This Task Force will move with precision and urgency to deliver on its commitment to pay MSMEs supplying tourism entities within a mutually agreeable timeframe; to execute multiple Community Benefit Agreements (CBAs); and, critically, to inform the regulatoryand fiscal architecture that will guide the successful implementation of Local First initiatives.

This is how we hold ourselves — and our partners — accountable for ensuring that the growth of tourism directly benefits the people of Jamaica.