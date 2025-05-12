Statement from the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation welcomes the announcement of Amancaya, a major resort and residence development by Aman in Exuma. This $260 million project reflects strong investor confidence in The Bahamas as a high-quality, strategically aligned development jurisdiction.

Spanning two private cays, Amancaya brings one of the world’s most respected luxury hospitality brands to The Bahamas. The project is expected to create over 500 jobs—200 during construction and 300 permanent positions—while supporting local entrepreneurs, expanding training opportunities, and driving long-term economic activity in Exuma.

The Hon. I Chester Cooper MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said the project represents a new tier of investment entering the Bahamian market. “Aman’s entry into The Bahamas reflects the strength of our tourism sector as a premier luxury destination and the growing demand for eco-friendly, sustainable development. Aman’s ultra-luxury lifestyle brand is a good fit for Exuma, and we look forward to the groundbreaking of this investment that will deliver meaningful, measurable long-term impact.”