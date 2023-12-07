Breaking Travel News Airport News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN Government News Hospitality Industry News Update Press Release Seychelles Travel Tourism Transportation News

State of Emergency Lifted in Seychelles, Signaling Return to Normalcy

29 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
2 min read
image courtesy of Seychelles Dept. of Tourism
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Seychelles has lifted the state of emergency on Thursday, December 7, after nearly 12 hours, signaling confidence in the success of efforts to restore normalcy.

Authorities emphasize their commitment to maintaining control by proactively addressing situations and prioritizing the safety of citizens and visitors.

Throughout the day, numerous agencies have worked together to ensure the safety and well-being of both residents and tourists in Seychelles in the wake of the recent explosion in the Providence industrial area on Mahe, along with the landslide and flooding that hit the northern part of the main island.

The Tourism Department has confirmed that no tourists have been harmed, despite some establishments in the Beau Vallon and Bel Ombre regions having sustained damages.

The National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), in collaboration with respective government agencies and the Seychelles Red Cross, has conducted thorough assessments of the affected areas, reassuring that Seychelles remains safe.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, stated:

“We want to reassure the public, especially our visitors boarding a flight to our islands, that Seychelles remains a safe destination.”

“The government has taken extensive measures to address any potential hazards and to restore normalcy to the affected areas. Our dedicated first responders and emergency services have been working around the clock to mitigate the impact of the disaster and provide assistance to those in need.”

While emergency services were deployed promptly to affected areas to address immediate concerns and assist residents and visitors, the Tourism Department has been in touch with establishments on the eastern and northern part of Mahe to monitor the situation on-site and provide support wherever required.

The Minister also thanked tourism industry partners for their support to their fellow colleagues, individuals, and families affected by the disaster.

Regular updates will be provided through official communication channels, including destination social media platforms and press releases, to keep the public informed about ongoing recovery efforts and safety measures.

Minister Radegonde expressed that he is confident that with the collective support of the local community during these challenging times, Seychelles will rebuild and emerge stronger.

Amidst the trials faced, it’s noteworthy that the Pointe Larue International Airport remained steadfastly open and operational.

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organization for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.

