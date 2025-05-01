State of Emergency in New Zealand, Wellington Airport Closed

All flights at Wellington Airport have been cancelled, and residents are advised to avoid proximity to doors and windows.

Severe weather prompted declaration of a State of Emergency in certain areas of New Zealand today.

Heavy rainfall in the South Island has led to flooding, necessitating the evacuation of residents from their homes.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell confirmed that Christchurch is now under a state of emergency.

The National weather authority, MetService, reported that parts of the Canterbury region have received between 100 and 180 mm of rain from Wednesday morning to Thursday midday, with some areas experiencing more than double the typical monthly rainfall during this period.

The mayor of Selwyn, announced a State of Emergency for the district at 5:39 am today due to increasing river levels and recommendations from the regional council. Additionally, a Red Warning for Winds was issued in Wellington, effective from 10 am Thursday until 3 am Friday. This marks the first Red Warning issued this year, which is designated for the most severe weather conditions anticipated to cause significant impact and disruption.

In Wellington, wind speeds have already reached a minimum of 150 km/h in particularly exposed areas and 118 km/h in other locations, with expectations of peak winds early Thursday afternoon, potentially reaching gusts of 140 km/h. All flights at Wellington Airport have been cancelled until at least 6 pm, and residents are advised to avoid proximity to doors and windows.

“The effects encompass uprooted trees and airborne debris. The violent winds are expected to inflict extensive damage, affecting power lines and roofs, while also creating hazardous driving conditions and considerable interruptions to transportation, communication, and power supply,” stated Metservices.

There have been no reports of human casualties resulting from the severe weather at this time.