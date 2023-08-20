State of Emergency and Evacuation Orders in California

Catalina Island is a popular tourist destination off the California coast.

The State of California is urging both visitors and residents to get on the Catalina Express and evacuate. The same situation exists in Southern California’s desert areas.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the region because of approaching Category 2 hurricane Hilary. He however assured that thousands of first responders were in place as the storm moved in.

The National Weather Service warned of lashing winds, intense rain, and harrowing conditions along Southern California beaches.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning at 8 p.m. Friday for the area from the California-Mexico border to Point Mugu and for Catalina Island.

This is the first-ever tropical storm warning for California.