State Department issues travel alert for US citizens abroad

United States citizens around the world could potentially face increased violence and threat of terrorist attacks

The United States Department of State, in its latest Worldwide Caution bulletin, warned Americans worldwide that “current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe.”

According to the State Department, US citizens worldwide could potentially face increased violence and threat of terrorist attacks.

US government warning comes in the wake of American drone strike in Afghanistan that killed al Qaeda leader and Osama Bin Laden’s successor Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was in the top 22 of the FBI’s most wanted terrorists since October 2001 and is believed to be one of the masterminds behind the 9/11 attacks in the US.

The United States Department of State has warned that al-Zawahiri’s death triggers “a higher potential for anti-American violence” as al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations may be compelled to respond to the assassination.

The alert advised US citizens abroad to check the State Department website for travel advisories, watch local news to keep up to date with current events, and stay in contact with US embassies and consulates in the countries they are traveling to.

American travelers have also been warned that US facilities abroad may “temporarily close or periodically suspend public services” due to threats and security situations.

“As terrorist attacks often occur without warning, U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad,” State Department warns.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News