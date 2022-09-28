Start Traveling Light with These Tips

You may tend to overpack when you travel because you want to ensure that you have everything you need and are ready no matter the situation or occasion.

However, you can still have everything you need on your trip by packing light. It has several benefits, such as avoiding excess luggage and trolley fees. It’s also easier to move around with fewer things to bring. If you are used to packing many things, it could be a challenge at first to make a change, but it’s something you can do with these tips.

Create a list

It might sound like a no-brainer, but we want to reiterate the importance of creating a packing list. Going through the items without a plan of what to include could cause you to overpack. So, write down the things you need to bring on your trip, and stick with that list. Avoid the urge to add “just in case” things, and keep it basic.

Pack multipurpose items

Include items that you can use for multiple purposes. For example, a sarong can serve as a skirt, dress, scarf, and towel, while you can use a shawl as a jacket or to cover yourself if it rains. Select clothes that you can mix and match too. Stick with neutral colors as they are easier to wear with other pieces. Reversible tops and bottoms are also excellent for light travel as you can wear both sides. Keep the essentials in your carry-on luggage, such as your cards, IDs, documents, and medicine, to ensure you always have them with you. Checked baggage could get lost or delayed, so keeping the essential items in your carry-on makes things more convenient. It is also a reason to ensure you get the right travel insurance. You will get the appropriate compensation if you encounter problems on your trip, like missing or delayed luggage. The insurance may also cover delayed flights and medical emergencies.

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Consider your destination and activities

One of the reasons for overpacking is you want to ensure you are always ready for any event or activity that may come up. So, research the place you will visit and the activities you want to do. Then, plan the things you need to bring. For instance, if you are going to a tropical destination and looking forward to plenty of water and outdoor activities, a running top and shorts would be ideal because they are lightweight. Plus, you can use them for all the activities mentioned.

Don’t pack things available at your destination

Things like toiletries may be available in your destination, so why not buy them there instead of packing them? Unless you are particular with the brand of your shampoo or soap, and that brand is unavailable where you will stay, it’s more practical to buy them at your destination.

Try these tips on your next trip to start traveling light. Also, if you need to bring a bulky item like a jacket, wear it on the flight instead of adding it to your luggage.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News