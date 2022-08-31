Star Wars Han Solo’s blaster sells for over $1 million

The blaster would go on to serve as the prototype for those carried by Solo throughout the first three Star Wars films produced

The only surviving blaster originally used by Harrison Ford as Han Solo in “Star Wars: A New Hope” sold at Rock Island Auction Company’s August Premier Auction for $1,057,500.

Han Solo’s blaster headlined the three-day event that drew international interest and achieved over $23 million.

Interest in the iconic blaster was hotter than the twin suns of Tatooine in the run-up to the auction. The BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster was estimated to bring between $300,000 – $500,000.

Bidding quickly blew past the estimate as well as the 2018 sale of a blaster prop used in “Return of the Jedi” for $550,000.

The prop, one of three made for the 1977 film, was previously considered missing and presumed lost forever.

The gun had been in the inventory of Bapty & Co., a London prop house that provided numerous weapons for “A New Hope.”

The blaster comprised of military surplus parts would go on to serve as the prototype for those carried by Solo throughout the first three Star Wars films produced.

Star Wars fans refer to Han Solo’s blaster, one of the most recognizable weapons in movie history, as the “Hero” prop from “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

This August Premier Auction is the fifth largest in the company’s history. With more than 2,000 lots, the three-day auction event marks the company’s sixth consecutive event to breach the $20 million mark. Additional highlights from the August Premier Auction include:

