Star Princess Handed Over at Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy

Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises; Star Princess Captain Gennaro Arma; Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director Fincantieri; Biagio Mazzotta, President and Chairman of Fincantieri, along with key Fincantieri executives and local government officials

Star Princess – the second Sphere-Class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet – was officially delivered today during a celebratory handover ceremony at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The stunning Star Princess is the 17th ship in the cruise line’s dynamic line up of vessels sailing worldwide.

Fincantieri | Shipyards In accordance with the EU Cookie Directive (2009/136/CE) and the General Data Protection Regulation – GDPR (EU 2016/679), we inform you that this Website employs cookies.Further information

The Star Princess handover ceremony was attended by Gus Antorcha, President of Princess Cruises; Star Princess Captain Gennaro Arma; Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri; Biagio Mazzotta, President and Chairman of Fincantieri; Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division; Cristiano Bazzara, Director of the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, and local government officials. The ceremony signifies the official transfer of the ship from Fincantieri to Princess, marking the completion of construction and the beginning of final preparations ahead of its inaugural sailings.

On October 4, 2025, Star Princess will debut in the scenic Mediterranean, sailing round-trip from Barcelona before crossing the Atlantic to begin a season of Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale on November 7, 2025.