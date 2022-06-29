Star Alliance lets you fly the train in Germany

Flying on a train may become reality soon in Germany. Star Alliance is ready to welcome German Rail (DB) into its alliance of 26 airlines.

You will soon be able to fly with the German Railroad Deutsche Bahn. This will be a first for an airline alliance to invite ground transportation to join the alliance of 26 airlines.

Frankfurt-based Star Alliance is the world’s largest global airline alliance. United Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Thai, South African Airlines, Turkish Airlines, SAS, Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, ANA, Asiana, and a total of 26 major airline carriers share benefits, earn points, and honor premium status advantages for its members.

As the first company outside aviation Deutsche Bahn (DB), the German national railway was invited to join the alliance. This invitation was given to DB as a new intermodal partnership.

Currently, airlines, specifically the Lufthansa group are struggling with cancellations and delays. Why not take the train instead of flying?

As of 2015, Germany had a railway network of 33,331 kilometers, of which 19,983 kilometers were electrified and 18,201 kilometers was double track.

German rail traffic will soon be open to travelers from around the globe – and with full Star Alliance benefits.

Star Alliance chief Jeffrey Goh indicated weeks ago, that a nonairline is ready to join the airline alliance.

Details of this cooperation are expected to be released by Michael Peterson of DB, and Harr Hohmeister, Lufthansa.

What will be next? Amtrac has been talking to United Airlines about mutual benefits in their reward system. What about Greyhound, Cruise Lines, or perhaps Cableways, the sky is the limit.

