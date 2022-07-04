Star Alliance benefits from traveling on the German Rail network

Flying on a train is becoming a new reality for passengers that are members of a frequent traveler program at a Star Alliance Airline.

DB stands for Deutsche Bahn or German Rail. On August 1 German Rail becomes the first Intermodal Partner of the global airline alliance, Star Alliance.

Members of all 25 global star alliance airline members will be able to include ICE trains in Germany into their airline tickets and receive benefits.

In just one booking process, airline customers receive a combined ticket for the flight and train journeys including seat reservations. Upon check-in – which is possible until shortly before the train departs – travelers receive their boarding passes for both the flight and the train journeys.

Customers also benefit from priority baggage handling and other services in the AiRail check-in area at the Frankfurt Airport.

For all bookings of combined train-flight journeys via Lufthansa Express Rail or, also with the member airlines of the Star Alliance, points or miles can be collected for the train journeys in the preferred frequent flyer programs of the airlines.

In addition, Business and First-Class flight customers of Star Alliance member airlines will receive additional benefits with an LH Express Rail ticket, such as access to the DB lounges.

