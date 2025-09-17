The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has committed to investing USD$20 million in the upgrade and development of new tourism sites across the Country.

This was announced by the the country’s minister of tourism the Honourable Carlos James while delivering the keynote address at the annual State of the Tourism Industry Address and Stakeholders’ Conference held on 15th September, 2025, the Hon. Carlos James,

According to the tourism minister, the landmark investment will focus on enhancing the visitor experience at established attractions while also developing new products that showcase the country’s diverse natural, cultural, and historical assets.

These developments are expected to broaden the tourism offering, extend visitor stays, and create new opportunities for communities and entrepreneurs.

Announcing the initiative, the Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, stated: “This investment signals our government’s commitment to strengthening St Vincent and the Grenadines’ position as a premier tourism destination.

By upgrading our sites and building out new attractions, we are creating opportunities for communities, enhancing our competitiveness, and ensuring that every visitor has an authentic, memorable, and world-class experience. Importantly, this development will be undertaken with sustainability at its core, balancing growth with the preservation of our natural and cultural heritage.”

The Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, underscored the economic importance of the initiative: “Tourism is the engine of f our economy, and strategic investments such as this ensure we maximise its potential. The US$20 million earmarked for site upgrades and new developments is not just about building infrastructure; it is about creating jobs, stimulating local businesses, and ensuring that tourism benefits every Vincentian. This is an investment in growth, sustainability, and inclusive development.”