St. Regis Venice is Italy’s first hotel with electric boats charging post

The historic property on the Grand Canal becomes more in step with modern times cementing its position as an avant-garde hospitality player.

The St. Regis Venice has become Italy’s first hotel to be equipped with an electric boat charging station.

Located in water, the mooring pole is made from durable, sustainable material and is designed to blend in seamlessly with the hotel’s classical façade topped with private terraces. In addition to powering the hotel’s resident electric Laneva water limousine operated by Blitz Exclusive, the designated e-station is available to The St. Regis Venice guests arriving by their own electrically powered boats.

“A sunset cruise down the Grand Canal is an iconic experience that, for many, epitomises Venice. With our privileged location right on the Grand Canal, we see it as our responsibility to help keep our famed waterways pristine by starting Venice on a path to becoming a zero-emission city,” said Patrizia Hofer, General Manager of The St. Regis Venice. “The St. Regis Venice prides itself on being a leader in innovation who embraces new technology to effect change that will benefit locals, tourists and the planet”.

In the hotel’s modern rooms and suites dappled with Venetian light and filled with contemporary art, guests will discover a storied past that is respected and merged with modernity.

Just as the city itself has to evolve to remain relevant, the hotel, with its avant-garde sensibilities, is a symbol of continuous evolution.

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

To support the hotel’s environmental efforts while making the most of the city’s scenic waterways, guests can charter a Laneva e-boat for a zero-emissions, private tour without compromising on style and comfort. Made of sustainable, noble and natural materials, all Laneva vessels feature high-end finishes and the latest smart technology for cruising experiences that offer the ultimate comfort while protecting the canals from harmful emissions.

The St. Regis Venice boasts 130 rooms and 39 suites, some with private terraces, offering unparalleled views over the city, a formal rose garden and direct access to the Grand Canal. The atmosphere of glamour spills over to the restaurants and bars, where locals and travellers mingle over expertly mixed cocktails and exquisitely rendered food. At Gio’s Restaurant and Terrace guests will find an unexpected haven in the midst of Venice’s contemporary landscape, while the atmospheric Arts Bar boasts a collection of drinks that celebrate the oeuvre of artists who were inspired by the city’s ethereal beauty to produce some of their best work.

For more information about The St. Regis Venice, please visit stregisvenice.com

@stregisvenice #StRegisVenice #CultivatingTheVanguard #LiveExquisite

About The St. Regis Venice

The ultimate sophisticate and arbiter, The St. Regis Venice combines historic legacy with modern luxury in a privileged location beside the Grand Canal surrounded by views of Venice’s most iconic landmarks. Through a meticulous restoration of the unique collection of five Venetian palaces, the hotel’s design celebrates the modern spirit of Venice, boasting 130 guestrooms and 39 suites, many with furnished private terraces with incomparable views of the city. Uncompromising glamour extends naturally to the hotel’s restaurants and bars, which offers a range of exquisite dining and beverage options for Venetians and visitors alike including the private Italianate Garden (a refined space for local tastemakers and guests to mingle), Gio’s (the hotel’s signature restaurant), and The Arts Bar, where cocktails have been specially created to celebrate masterpieces of art. For celebratory gatherings and more formal functions, the hotel offers a choice of areas that can be easily transformed and personalised to host guests, supported by an extensive menu of inspirational cuisine. Crafted occasions are held in the Library, with its urbane atmosphere, in the well-appointed Lounge, or in its adjacent Astor Boardroom. The Canaletto Room embodies the contemporary spirit of a Venetian palazzo and impressive ballroom, presenting an ideal backdrop for significant celebrations. For more information, please visit stregisvenice.com

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exceptional experiences at more than 45 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Since the opening of the first St. Regis hotel in New York City over a century ago by John Jacob Astor IV, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News