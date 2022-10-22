St. Regis San Francisco announces return of Afternoon Tea Ritual

The St. Regis San Francisco, a 5-star luxury hotel renowned for its premier location, bespoke services, exquisite accommodations, and gracious service, has announced the return of its Afternoon Tea Ritual, also known as The Art of Tea. The experience is now offered Thursday-Saturday afternoons in the property’s new Tea Salon, conceptualized by London-based design firm Blacksheep. Beginning Friday, November 25 it will be offered daily through the holiday season.

“We are thrilled to re-introduce the Art of Tea in our beautifully designed tea salon area,” said Roger Huldi, General Manager of The St. Regis San Francisco. “The ritual is an integral part of the property and the St. Regis brand, and the new Art of Tea offers a modern interpretation of a timeless experience.”

Created in 19th century England as a small meal between lunch and a late dinner by Anna, the Duchess of Bedford, afternoon tea was later adopted by bon vivant Caroline Astor, New York’s Grand Dame and social matriarch for the city’s most elite residents, to entertain her closest friends at the iconic St. Regis New York.

The St. Regis San Francisco offers three ways to experience afternoon tea.

Displayed on an elegant tower and served with charming tea ware, The Signature Art of Tea ($89) features delectable, seasonal, sweet & savory bites curated with locally sourced ingredients and paired with aromatic teas from around the world, courtesy of luxury tea blender, TEALEAVES. Guests have the option to elevate the experience by booking The “Rich” Art of Tea ($110) which includes The Signature Art of Tea and a glass of Moët & Chandon or The St. Regis Art of Tea for Two ($220) which includes The Signature Art of Tea in addition to a half bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial.

Fall menu items are inspired by California Harvest. Savory bites include Chicken Salad Brioche, Smoked Lassen Trout Toast, and Cucumber & Goat Cheese on San Francisco Sourdough. A sampling of sweet treats includes Brown Sugar Cranberry Orange Scones, Golden Manjari and Chocolate Dipped Strawberry.

The afternoon tea ritual is available Thursday – Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in The St. Regis San Francisco Tea Salon by reservation only, at least 24-hours in advance. Reservations can be made on Open Table. Beginning Friday, November 25 and through Friday, December 30, the Art of Tea will be offered daily from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

About The St. Regis San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 102 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to luxurious amenities and interior design by Chapi Chapo of Toronto and Blacksheep of London, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.

