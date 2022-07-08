St. Kitts Tourism New First Chief Marketing Officer

Today, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority announces the appointment of Mia Lange as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This is a new role at the Tourism Authority, created to further strengthen the destination’s presence in key international source markets. Lange will oversee the strategic direction and implementation of all global marketing and branding efforts and will manage St. Kitts’ various international agencies. She will also lead the on-shore public relations and marketing team in St. Kitts to ensure the seamless promotion of the island to citizens and residents.



“Ms. Lange brings more than two decades of Caribbean destination messaging and marketing experience. She has proven success in launching key advertising and branding strategies that in turn have increased tourism and tangible economic development,” said Nick Menon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “Lange has also shown through key partnerships with agencies and outside data partners an understanding of establishing relevant KPIs and increasing ROI over time. We look forward to having Lange at the helm of our global marketing during our continued tourism rebound.”

“Mia Lange’s experience working within the Caribbean and truly understanding our target audience will allow her to create destination campaigns that will keep St. Kitts top-of-mind among travelers,” added Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “Her distinctive insights and approach will bring St. Kitts to the forefront as travelers plan their long-awaited vacations.”

Lange will lean on her knowledge, global experience, and her passion for the tourism industry and the region to build brand awareness for the island of St. Kitts. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with destinations to create branding and external messaging with the intent to increase awareness among key audiences, in addition to navigating multiple channels including digital, social and traditional media to drive consumer engagement.

“I am eager to continue immersing myself in the island, getting to know the people and experiences while embarking on this new challenge,” said Lange. “St. Kitts has a strong foundation and is poised for continued growth. I look forward to showing the world the destination’s exceptional offerings.”

Most recently, Ms. Lange served as Executive Director of Global Communications for The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. In this role, she managed the Ministry’s key agencies of record, strategic planning, budget management, crisis communications, organizational messaging, and leadership of the Communication teams. Lange received her MBA, with a specialization in marketing and graduated magna cum laude from Lynn University in 2017. She served several roles for The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism such as Senior Director of Global Communications, Senior Manager of Advertising and Branding, Manager of Cruise Development, Sales and Marketing Executive and more, and worked in The Bahamas, England, Germany, France and the United States. Under her leadership, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism was awarded a number of top destination marketing and public relations awards.

About St. Kitts

Where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean, you will find the captivating island of St. Kitts, an exciting oasis that beguiles the senses. Once known as the gateway to the Caribbean, St. Kitts invites you to Awake Your Sense of Wander and journey the island of a thousand treasures. Wander the secluded beaches and rainforests that stretch for miles. Hear the pulsating sounds of nature as you explore via ziplines, mini speed boats, and jeep safaris. Take a leisurely ride on the Caribbean’s only authentic scenic passenger train, hike to the rim of a dormant volcano, dive into an ancient shipwreck. Embrace the scents of a smoky, sizzling beach barbecue, and taste culinary delights fresh from the sea. Indulge your wanderlust in one-of-a-kind attractions such as the UNESCO recognized Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park. Ignite your sense of style with Caribbean flair and the pure artistry as you feel the fabrics of Caribelle Batik. The serene beauty of the tropical island allows your mind and spirit to wander. Let the sun warm your soul and the island to tempt your thirst for exploration. For more information about St. Kitts, visit www.stkittstourism.kn

