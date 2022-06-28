St. John’s to Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary flights on Lynx Air

Lynx Air’s (Lynx) first flight from St. John’s International Airport will take to the skies today, marking the commencement of twice-weekly return service between St. John’s and Toronto Pearson International Airport. As of July 14, 2022, the St. John’s-Toronto service will increase to daily and will add Edmonton and Calgary to its network.

Starting July 14, Lynx Air will be flying 14 flights a week in and out of St. John’s, equating to 2,646 seats per week. The Edmonton and Calgary services will operate as through-flight services to St. John’s via Toronto, providing a seamless service with a single boarding pass, no deplaning in Toronto and the ability to check bags through to St. John’s.

“It’s been a busy couple of months for Canada’s newest airline, and with today’s addition of St. John’s, Lynx is proud to make air travel accessible across Canada,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air.

“Whether you are traveling to connect with friends and family or to explore the dramatic fjords and pristine marine reserves of Newfoundland and Labrador, Lynx ensures a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“We are delighted to have Lynx Air as our newest airline partner,” said Peter Avery, Chief Executive Officer of St. John’s International Airport Authority. “This added capacity to Ontario and the through-flights to Alberta, a province deeply connected to Newfoundland and Labrador, is arriving at the perfect time as Newfoundlanders and Labradorians celebrate the Come Home Year.”

Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians. Lynx’s network spans 10 destinations across Canada, including Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Halifax and St. John’s.

Lynx Air operates a fleet of brand-new, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 aircraft and plans to grow its fleet to more than 46 aircraft over the next five to seven years.