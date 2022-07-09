Sri Lanka’s President flees as protestors storm his Colombo residence

Tens of thousands of protesters surrounded Sri Lankan President’s Colombo residence today demanding his resignation.

According to some estimates, 100,000-strong crowd amassed around the presidential compound amid Sri Lanka’s worst economic disaster since 1948.

Attempts by the security forces to prevent demonstrators from entering the presidential residence have apparently failed and the protesters eventually fought their way into the compound, forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the complex.

Local TV channel released the footage showing protesters, some with Sri Lankan flags in their hands, forcing their way into the compound. A Facebook livestream from inside the residence also depicted demonstrators overrunning the building.

Sri Lankans jump into presidential palace swimming pool after overrunning the palace

According to the local sources, Rajapaksa was “escorted to safety,” with troops firing warning shots to keep protesters at a distance.

Local media reported that 33 people have been injured so far, with two protesters being in critical condition.

The country’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has reportedly summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders in attempt to resolve the crisis. The PM has also apparently asked the speaker to assemble Sri Lanka’s parliament.

Sri Lanka is currently in the midst of a severe double whammy fuel and food emergencies, triggered by the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, that caused a slump in tourism and led to an acute shortage of foreign currency.

As a result, Sri Lanka is not able to pay for any imports, and because of a default that was declared on its external debt in mid-April, the country also can no longer borrow money from foreign financial institutions and investors.

Current economic and financial disaster has sparked nationwide protests, that have been going on for months. Sri Lankans are demanding the ouster of the country’s current president for corruption and mismanagement.