Spring Market to Record a CAGR of 4.6%, North America to Contribute Majority of Market Growth: Market.us

The global spring market size was worth USD 23.7 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR between 2020 to 2032. Over the forecast period, the market will be driven by the increasing demand for springs in various end-use verticals like automotive, manufacturing, agriculture, and forestry. Practically, there are no other components that can replace springs. This is why springs are used in all verticals. The market will also benefit from adopting and developing new manufacturing methods, such as automated drive and robotic arms.

Springs are commonly used to reduce weight in machinery and parts of aircraft. Springs are often used in certain aircraft parts and automotive components. The structure’s carrying capacity is also improved by using springs. Springs are also used to design specific automotive systems such as brakes and armrests, door systems, and suspension systems. These factors will drive market growth.

It is very affordable to set up a manufacturing facility for springs. This requires minimal capital investment. But, you will get a great return due to the high demand. This has drawn many vendors to invest in the market, allowing them easy access to new market players. The rise in automation has also made it easier to automate production processes.

AutoCAD is one machining technique that creates complex springs from various alloys. These springs are lighter and more durable than traditional springs. Due to both domestic and international players, the market is highly competitive. Many economies are dependent on spring exports to grow. These industries can be negatively affected if imports drop.

Driving Factors

Which factor has driven the Spring Market to grow?

Various springs are commonly used in the construction of equipment in different industries. Spring demand is high because of its weight, lower friction, and protection against unwelcome shocks.

Product demand is increasing due to the rising popularity of commercial and passenger cars in emerging economies. Battery electric vehicles also use spring-actuated components that balance the engine propeller and battery coils. The market growth is expected to continue with an increase in spring penetration. Major automotive companies will increase their outsourcing, leading to significant sales growth. To meet the growing demand, manufacturers of mechanical components are increasing production.

Restraining Factors

What are the factors that restrain the growth of the Spring Market?

Market growth is impeded by high initial costs and high maintenance of springs on heavy-duty vehicles. The factors considered to restrain the market growth

Spring Market Trends

Automobiles depend on springs. There are many types of springs used in suspension and brake systems for passenger vehicles and light-, medium, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The main purpose of springs is to help release stored energy. However, many types of springs can be installed in automobiles. These include helical springs, leaf springs, and spiral springs. There is no practical substitute for springs in automotive applications. Therefore, there will be an increase in the demand for springs for various automotive applications.

Spring’s primary function is to absorb shocks and decrease the structure’s mass. Therefore, springs are an essential component of automobiles. As the number of applications for springs grows, so does the demand for different types. Different types of springs are now being produced to meet the needs of different industries and end-use sectors. Spring manufacturers realized that sophisticated, state-of-the-art technology was required to create precise springs that meet end users’ changing needs. Complex springs are being designed using CAD/CAM systems.

Key Market Segments

Type



Suspension Coil Springs



Transmiion Disc Springs



Valve Springs



Fiber Composite Springs





Application

Automotive

Industry

Key Market Players included in the report:

Mubea

Hyperco

Kilen

H&R Special Springs

Ironman 4×4

TJM

MW Industries Inc.

Dendoff Springs

Bellamy & East

Chiu Yao Coil Spring

HSW-Zaklad Sprezynownia

NHK

IMT Standen?s Limited

Alcan Spring Inc.

Betts Spring Inc.

Contitech

MC (A Division of Mitsubishi Steel)

DAEWON

